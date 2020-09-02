Forward Madison FC signs midfielder Adolfo Ovalle on loan from Toronto FC II

Forward Madison FC added experience to its midfield Wednesday with the signing of Adolfo Ovalle on loan from Toronto FC II.
Ovalle, 23, has played professionally since 2015 with Real Monarchs SC in the second-division USL Championship, in the Italian third division and the Chilean second division.
He played for Toronto FC II in third-division USL League One last season but the Canadian team backed out of playing this season because of travel restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore connected with Ovalle; they were with the Real Salt Lake organization at the same time earlier in their careers.
Born in Chile, Ovalle grew up near Salt Lake City.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be with a big club in this league like Madison," Ovalle said in a statement released by the team. "The team has welcomed me with open arms, and every single one of them has made this transition easier."
Forward Madison plays at New England Revolution II on Friday.
