Forward Madison FC signs 2020 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Aaron Molloy for midfield

Forward Madison FC coach Carl Craig doesn't expect midfielder Aaron Molloy to be with the team for long.

"We think he can come here and help us win a championship, grow as a player and eventually when his time comes, move on to bigger and better things," Craig said in a team statement.

Forward Madison announced Wednesday that it had signed Molloy, a 2020 first-round MLS SuperDraft selection who played last season with Portland Timbers II in the second-division USL Championship.

Molloy, 24, played at Penn State before being selected by the MLS Timbers. He led the USL Championship team in passes and tackles last season.

"I think the fact that a player of Aaron's caliber is coming to Forward Madison sends a message about what kind of a club we are," Craig said.

Molloy, a native of Dublin, was the Big Ten midfielder of the year in 2019. He joins Michael Vang and Eric Leonard in the Forward Madison midfield as the team builds toward a preseason in March.

Photos: Breese Stevens Field readied for Forward Madison FC's 2019 debut

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.