Forward Madison FC signs 20-year-old forward Noah Fuson after tryout

Forward Madison FC has added to its roster with a forward who impressed on his tryout with the team.

Noah Fuson has signed with the Flamingos a quarter of the way into a shortened USL League One season, the team announced Monday.

Fuson, 20, can play either at striker or on the wing.

"We're excited to add Noah to our group and we think he's going to add another dimension to our ability to score goals and stretch defenses," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said in a statement. "He has a really good knack for the goal and he's scored some really good ones in training."

A Los Angeles native who moved to England after high school to focus on a professional career, Fuson had tryouts with Sacramento Republic FC and Loudon United FC of the USL Championship. He had been in training with Forward Madison for two weeks before the signing became official.

"I kept my head up, kept working and had faith that a team would come through," Fuson said in a release issued by the team. "I came in (to Forward Madison) and from the first day, with the energy and the people that were here, I already felt at home. I felt like I could definitely see myself playing here."