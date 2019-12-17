Forward Madison FC sets home, road openers for 2020 USL League One season

Forward Madison FC will start its second USL League One season on March 28 with a road game against Richmond Kickers.

The league on Tuesday announced the home openers for its 12 teams for the 2020 season. Forward Madison's first league home game is April 11 against Toronto FC II at Breese Stevens Field.

The Flamingos could be at Breese Stevens Field before that, however, if they're given a home match to start the U.S. Open Cup. That game would be between April 7-9.

The remainder of the 28-game USL League One schedule is due to be released in the coming weeks.

The third-division league will add three new teams in 2020: Union Omaha, New England Revolution II and Inter Miami CF's League One side. Lansing Ignite FC ceased operations in October, citing economic factors.

Forward Madison claimed the final playoff spot in 2019 with a fourth-place finish and a 12-9-7 record. The Flamingos lost to North Texas SC in the semifinals.

The 2020 playoffs will include six teams, the top two of which will receive a first-round bye.

