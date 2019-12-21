Forward Madison FC schedules friendly against FC Augsburg of German Bundesliga

FC Augsburg will play the Flamingos in a May 23 exhibition game at Breese Stevens Field, the teams announced Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

"This game will be one of the highlights of our season and is an outstanding addition to our season ticket package," Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia said in a statement. "Augsburg is a huge team, and I can't wait for them to see what Forward Madison is all about."