Forward Madison FC schedules friendly against FC Augsburg of German Bundesliga

For the second straight year, Forward Madison FC will host a friendly against a top-division German team in 2020.
FC Augsburg will play the Flamingos in a May 23 exhibition game at Breese Stevens Field, the teams announced Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
"This game will be one of the highlights of our season and is an outstanding addition to our season ticket package," Forward Madison chief operating officer Conor Caloia said in a statement. "Augsburg is a huge team, and I can't wait for them to see what Forward Madison is all about."
FC Augsburg has been in the Bundesliga since 2011 and is in 10th place after a 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig on Saturday.
A game against Germany's Hertha Berlin last May was one of three Forward Madison friendlies against foreign teams in 2019. The Flamingos also played Leones Negros of Mexico and Minnesota United of Major League Soccer.
FMFC signs Cox
Former FC Tucson winger Jamael Cox has signed with Forward Madison for the 2020 season.
Cox, 27, is the first new player signed. The team previously announced the re-signings of defender Christian Díaz, forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama, midfielders J.C. Banks and Eric Leonard, and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.