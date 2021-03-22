Forward Madison FC scheduled to open 2021 season on May 8

Forward Madison FC's 2021 USL League One season is scheduled to begin May 8 with a game at FC Tucson.

The Flamingos' 28-game schedule was released Monday. They're slated to play their first home game May 15 against North Carolina FC.

The location of home games hasn't been determined.

"We are hopeful we will return to Breese Stevens Field for the 2021 Forward Madison season," owner and COO Conor Caloia said in a team release. "However, the current health orders allow for a maximum capacity of 500 fans, which does not create a viable business situation to return to Breese. Therefore, no decision on a stadium location for 2021 will be made until the next health orders go into effect on April 7."

Forward Madison played home games during a shortened 2020 season in Wauwatosa.

The 2021 USL League One schedule opens April 10 and finishes Oct. 30. Teams play eight of 11 league foes twice each. Three opponents appear on each team's schedule four times. Forward Madison gets the extra games against New England Revolution II, Richmond Kickers and Union Omaha.

Six of 12 teams will make the playoffs.

