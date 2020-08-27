Forward Madison FC says Sunday home game postponed to spotlight 'fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression'

Forward Madison FC's game against North Texas SC scheduled for Sunday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa has been postponed after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last Sunday in Kenosha.
The team said in a statement Thursday that it collaborated with its players and its Black supporters group, the Featherstone Flamingos, "in putting the spotlight entirely on the fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression."
The game will be rescheduled, Forward Madison said, and tickets can be used for the new date or any other 2020 regular-season home game.
"Last Sunday, we watched the appalling video of a Black man in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back by a police officer," the Forward Madison statement read. "We have said that Black Lives Matter. Our players have protested during games. When there is still no change, we must do more.
"That's why we are postponing Sunday's game: To shift attention away from sports and towards the fight against systemic discrimination towards Black Americans. We demand that our state and national leaders take action to address these inequalities, and we encourage our fans to responsibly and peacefully pressure their elected officials for change."
Since Forward Madison's delayed season began July 25, its players have kneeled before games for both the national anthem and a moment of silence in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement. In warmups, they have worn a specially designed Black Lives Matter shirt.
On Wednesday, Milwaukee Bucks players started a league-wide boycott of NBA playoff games for the day by refusing to take the court. Milwaukee Brewers players also declined to play Wednesday, a move supported by their opponents. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Thursday.
WNBA players also elected not to play Wednesday night, while some games in Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer were wiped out. Thursday's games in the NBA and WNBA also have been postponed, and the NHL was asked to do the same by the Hockey Diversity Alliance.
Forward Madison players met late Wednesday to discuss whether to play Sunday's game after they were contacted by team supporters, according to a source. The resolution was that players didn't want to go forward with the game.
Team management was uncomfortable promoting and selling tickets to the game, a source said, thinking it would appear tone deaf.
USL League One said it also backed the decision.
"It's with pain, frustration, and hope for a brighter future, that the league fully supports the club, its players, supporters, and community as a whole in putting aside soccer in order to shine a spotlight on the fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression," the league said in a statement.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!