Forward Madison FC says Sunday home game postponed to spotlight 'fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression'

Forward Madison FC's game against North Texas SC scheduled for Sunday at Hart Park in Wauwatosa has been postponed after the police shooting of Jacob Blake last Sunday in Kenosha.

The team said in a statement Thursday that it collaborated with its players and its Black supporters group, the Featherstone Flamingos, "in putting the spotlight entirely on the fight against racial injustice and systemic oppression."

The game will be rescheduled, Forward Madison said, and tickets can be used for the new date or any other 2020 regular-season home game.

"Last Sunday, we watched the appalling video of a Black man in Wisconsin, Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back by a police officer," the Forward Madison statement read. "We have said that Black Lives Matter. Our players have protested during games. When there is still no change, we must do more.

"That's why we are postponing Sunday's game: To shift attention away from sports and towards the fight against systemic discrimination towards Black Americans. We demand that our state and national leaders take action to address these inequalities, and we encourage our fans to responsibly and peacefully pressure their elected officials for change."