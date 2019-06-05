Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore and midfielder Josiel Núñez will miss Friday's game at Orlando City B for conduct after the team's loss last Saturday.
Núñez was shown a red card after the final whistle of the Flamingos' 1-0 home loss to Lansing Ignite. USL League One on Wednesday confirmed his one-game suspension for abusive language.
The league also handed Shore a one-match ban for "irresponsible behavior" after the game.
After a four-game USL1 unbeaten streak, Forward Madison has lost its last three league matches to fall into last place.