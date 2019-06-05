Nunez photo

Forward Madison FC's Josiel Nunez moves the ball down the field as Greenville Triumph SC's Paul Clowes defends during an April 27 game at Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore and midfielder Josiel Núñez will miss Friday's game at Orlando City B for conduct after the team's loss last Saturday.

Núñez was shown a red card after the final whistle of the Flamingos' 1-0 home loss to Lansing Ignite. USL League One on Wednesday confirmed his one-game suspension for abusive language.

The league also handed Shore a one-match ban for "irresponsible behavior" after the game.

After a four-game USL1 unbeaten streak, Forward Madison has lost its last three league matches to fall into last place.

