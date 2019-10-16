Forward Madison FC defender Christian Díaz was named to the USL League One first team on Wednesday.
He was the only Flamingos player named to the first team. Forward Paulo Júnior was a second-team selection.
Díaz ranked third among league defenders with 191 duel wins in Forward Madison's inaugural season, which ended Saturday with a 2-0 loss at North Texas SC in the playoff semifinals. He also was second in interceptions with 52.
North Texas' Ricardo Pepi, a 16-year-old forward, scored twice in two minutes in the second half.
Paulo Júnior was recognized through a vote of club leadership for a five-goal, five-assist season. He created 44 chances and tied for sixth with 57 shots.
The all-league first team also included goalkeeper Dallas Jaye (Greenville); defenders Conner Antley (South Georgia), Tyler Polak (Greenville) and Cole Seiler (Greenville); midfielders Joe Gallardo (Richmond), Tumi Moshobane (Lansing) and Arturo Rodriguez (North Texas) and forwards Steven Beattie (Chattanooga), Ronaldo Damus (North Texas) and Jordan Perruzza (Toronto).
The second team featured goalkeeper Alex Mangels (Chattanooga); defenders Wahab Ackwei (Richmond), Patrick Bunk-Andersen (Toronto), Brandon Fricke (Lansing) and Nick Moon (Lansing); midfielders Alfusainey Jatta (North Texas), Rafael Mentzingen (Lansing) and Ualefi (Chattanooga); and forwards Jordan Jones (Tucson) and Ricardo Pepi (North Texas).