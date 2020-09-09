Forward Madison FC reschedules home game against North Texas SC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Forward Madison FC has rescheduled its home game against North Texas SC for Oct. 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

The game originally was scheduled for Aug. 30 but was postponed following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Forward Madison said it wanted to "shift the focus to the fight against racial injustice."

Moving the game gives Forward Madison two games in four days to close the regular season. The Flamingos host New England Revolution II on Oct. 24.

Forward Madison (3-2-2) is in fourth place in USL League One, four points out of the second of two playoff spots this season. Its game Sunday at first-place Greenville Triumph SC starts a stretch of nine games in 42 days to finish the regular season.

