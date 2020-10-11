Forward Madison FC regrets not being dangerous enough as it plays to second straight goalless draw

Fernandes headed away a header from Abdul Illal Osumanu that was targeted for the left side of the net behind goalkeeper Chris Brady, who posted his third straight shutout.

"I was always taught from a young age if you can't win the first ball just go to the goal line and see if you can make a play," Fernandes said. "It came right to me, so I just had to clear it out."

Banks had the only one of six Forward Madison shots that required a save but he also had a chance late in the second half off a counterattack. His shot from the right side sailed over the crossbar.

FMFC also was held to one shot on target in a 0-0 draw with FC Tucson at Hart Park on Oct. 3.

"We put everything into the game," Shore said. "It was obvious one team came to win the game and one team came to draw the game. Credit to them for making it hard for us."

Forward Madison plays at Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday and will stay on the road for a Saturday game at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Home games against North Texas SC on Oct. 21 and New England Revolution II on Oct. 24 close the regular season.