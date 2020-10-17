Forward Madison FC records 4th straight draw with Michael Vang goal

Forward Madison FC finished its last road trip of the USL League One regular season with a second straight come-from-behind draw.

It had to wait to see whether it was enough to keep its faint hopes at a playoff spot alive with two games to play.

Second-half substitute Michael Vang scored in the 69th minute Saturday to force a 1-1 tie with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday.

Forward Madison (4-4-6) extended its undefeated streak to five games but the last four have been draws when the team needed victories.

The Flamingos need a handful of other results to go in their favor in the final week of the season to earn the second spot in the USL League One Final scheduled for Oct. 30. First is a loss later Saturday by second-place Richmond Kickers.

Vang scored his team-high fourth goal of the season on a nice dribble through left side of the penalty area and a well-placed shot to the right side of the net.

It was a payoff for a higher level of offensive pressure in the second half after Forward Madison brought on Vang and Paulo Júnior, who assisted on the goal after a Chattanooga turnover.