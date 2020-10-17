Forward Madison FC records 4th straight draw with Michael Vang goal

Forward Madison FC finished its last road trip of the USL League One regular season with a second straight come-from-behind draw.
It had to wait to see whether it was enough to keep its faint hopes at a playoff spot alive with two games to play.
Second-half substitute Michael Vang scored in the 69th minute Saturday to force a 1-1 tie with Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday.
Forward Madison (4-4-6) extended its undefeated streak to five games but the last four have been draws when the team needed victories.
The Flamingos need a handful of other results to go in their favor in the final week of the season to earn the second spot in the USL League One Final scheduled for Oct. 30. First is a loss later Saturday by second-place Richmond Kickers.
Vang scored his team-high fourth goal of the season on a nice dribble through left side of the penalty area and a well-placed shot to the right side of the net.
It was a payoff for a higher level of offensive pressure in the second half after Forward Madison brought on Vang and Paulo Júnior, who assisted on the goal after a Chattanooga turnover.
Goalkeeper Chris Brady helped preserve the draw in the 80th minute with a right toe save after Chattanooga's Greg Hurst maneuvered into a 1-on-1 from 12 yards out.
The Flamingos rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the final 17 minutes for a 2-2 draw on Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale CF.
Support Local Journalism
Forward Madison again played from behind Saturday after Chattanooga's Hurst scored on a penalty kick in the eighth minute. He was tripped near the goal by Forward Madison's Gustavo Fernandes.
Fernandes was inserted into the starting lineup in place of central defender Connor Tobin, who served a suspension for a red card late in Wednesday's game.
The Flamingos almost had an immediate reaction to the intermission entrances of Vang and Paulo Júnior with a J.C. Banks free header from the middle of the penalty area in the opening minutes of the second half. Defender Uchenna Uzo deflected it over the goal for Chattanooga (5-5-4).
Forward Madison outshot Chattanooga 15-3 after halftime.
Forward Madison 0 1 — 1
Chattanooga 1 0 — 1
First half: C — Hurst, 8th minute (pen).
Second half: FM — Vang (Paulo Júnior), 69th.
Saves: FM (Brady) 2, C (Mangels) 4.
Possession: FM .566, C .434. Shots-on goal: FM 18-5, C 9-3. Corner kicks: FM 6, C 8. Fouls: FM 14, C 14. Offsides: FM 0, C 3.
Yellow cards: Soto, C, 19th; Ovalle, FM, 70th; Ruiz, C, 73rd; Hurst, C, 90th+2.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Chris Brady; Christian Díaz (Louis Bennett, 83rd), Jiro Barriga Toyama, Josiah Trimmingham, Gustavo Fernandes (Paulo Júnior, 46th); Eric Leonard, J.C. Banks (Noah Fuson, 90th), Adolfo Ovalle; Wojciech Wojcik, Don Smart (Eli Lockaby, 68th), Jamael Cox (Michael Vang, 46th).
Chattanooga — Alexander Mangels; Jonathan Ricketts, Ricky Ruiz, Leo Folla, Uchenna Uzo; Josue Soto (Patrick Okonkwo, 81st), Tanner Dieterich, Conor Doyle; Ronaldo Pineda (Isaiah Dargan, 82nd), Greg Hurst, Mark Hernández.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!