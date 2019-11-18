USL League One first-team defender Christian Díaz has re-signed with Forward Madison FC for the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.
Díaz played left back and right back in the Flamingos' inaugural season, scoring two goals in all competitions.
"I have a lot of love for the people here, so I'm excited to be back," Díaz said in a statement released by the team. "We want to be champions next year and I'm looking forward to lifting the trophy."
Díaz, 28, made 23 appearances in the Mexican first division from 2009 to 2015 for Atlas and Leones Negros.
He joins forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior and Jiro Barriga Toyama, midfielders J.C. Banks and Eric Leonard, and goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre among players returning to Forward Madison in 2020.