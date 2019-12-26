Forward Madison FC re-signs midfielder Brandon Eaton

Forward Madison FC re-signed 25-year-old midfielder Brandon Eaton for its 2020 season.

Eaton spent two months sidelined with a knee injury last year but impressed the coaching staff with his attitude during rehabilitation and his performances when he came back. Eaton’s desire and work rate stood out in 2019 coach Daryl Shore said.

“When Brandon was healthy, there were moments when he was in our first eleven,” Shore said. “We felt like he deserved a chance to be back in our roster and deserved a chance to have a bigger role.”

Eaton originally signed with Forward Madison as a defensive midfielder but adapted to a role further up the field as his passing ability became evident as an asset for the team’s attack. Eaton scored a goal in last year’s U.S. Open Cup and provided two assists in USL League One play.

