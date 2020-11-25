 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forward Madison FC re-signs defender Josiah Trimmingham
0 comments
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison FC re-signs defender Josiah Trimmingham

{{featured_button_text}}
Josiah Trimmingham

Central defender Josiah Trimmingham led Forward Madison FC with 70 clearances and 37 aerial duals won in 2020.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Defender Josiah Trimmingham is the first Forward Madison FC player announced as re-signing with the team for the 2021 season.

The central defender is coming back for a second year with Forward Madison, the team said Wednesday.

Trimmingham, 23, led the Flamingos with 70 clearances and 37 aerial duals won.

"I'm expecting big things for next season," Trimmingham said in a team release. "I'm expecting big things from the guys that are coming back and the new players that are coming in."

A Trinidad native, Trimmingham started 13 of 16 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics