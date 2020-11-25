Forward Madison FC re-signs defender Josiah Trimmingham

Defender Josiah Trimmingham is the first Forward Madison FC player announced as re-signing with the team for the 2021 season.

The central defender is coming back for a second year with Forward Madison, the team said Wednesday.

Trimmingham, 23, led the Flamingos with 70 clearances and 37 aerial duals won.

"I'm expecting big things for next season," Trimmingham said in a team release. "I'm expecting big things from the guys that are coming back and the new players that are coming in."

A Trinidad native, Trimmingham started 13 of 16 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

