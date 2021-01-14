 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forward Madison FC re-signs defender Jiro Barriga Toyama
0 comments
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison FC re-signs defender Jiro Barriga Toyama

{{featured_button_text}}
Jiro Barriga Toyama

Defender Jiro Barriga Toyama has signed for a third season with Forward Madison FC.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Jiro Barriga Toyama is the first Forward Madison FC player to commit to a third year with the team.

Barriga Toyama will return to the Flamingos for the 2021 season, the team announced Thursday.

He started 14 games as a left back in 2020 after playing mostly as a reserve in 2019. His only goal of the season, a long-range strike in the season finale against New England Revolution II, was the winner.

"Jiro has the tools, the attitude and the presence in the dressing room to be a wonderful fit in the squad moving forward," Forward Madison coach Carl Craig said. "His ability to go forward, his speed and his athleticism fit in with my style of football. It fits in with the style I'm trying to build as we go into the new season."

Barriga Toyama grew up in Japan and moved to the U.S. in 2014. He joined Forward Madison after a trial with Minnesota United of Major League Soccer.

"I'm very comfortable with Madison," he said in a statement through the team. "The front office, the coaching staff, the fans — everybody's been very welcoming. It feels like a second home."

Forward Madison's 2021 season is expected to start in April but USL League One hasn't yet finalized a format. FMFC also needs to determine where it will play if Breese Stevens Field again is unavailable because of local health regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It played home games in Wauwatosa last year.

Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020

This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

USA v Netherlands - FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 - THE FINAL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics