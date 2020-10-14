Forward Madison FC rallies from 2-goal deficit for draw at Fort Lauderdale CF

Down by two goals with 20 minutes to play, Forward Madison FC engineered a comeback to earn a draw Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale CF.

It might not have been enough to realistically keep the Flamingos in the race for a spot in the USL League One Final.

Paulo Júnior and Christian Díaz scored in the final 17 minutes to give Forward Madison a 2-2 tie in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

To have any hope of finishing in one of the top two spots in the regular-season standings, Forward Madison needs to win its final three games and get a large amount of help from other results in the final two weeks.

Wednesday's game was the third straight tie for Forward Madison (4-4-5), which is 1-4-2 on the road.

It became a costly outing when captain Connor Tobin was shown a straight red card for a challenge just outside the penalty area in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Tobin will miss Saturday's game at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Six minutes after substitute Dairon Reyes scored to put Fort Lauderdale (4-8-3) ahead 2-0, Paulo Júnior capitalized on a mistake. Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper Andre Zuluaga-Silva spilled a Jiro Barriga Toyama cross intended for hard-charging Wojciech Wojcik, leaving Paulo Júnior to clean up.