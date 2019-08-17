GREENVILLE, S.C. — At the end of the day, Forward Madison FC’s place in the USL League One standings stayed the same: On the outside of the playoff chase.
The Flamingos and Greenville Triumph SC played to a 0-0 tie Saturday night in front of 2,457 at Legacy Early College Field, though both teams had quality scoring chances denied.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, Forward Madison (8-8-5) remains in sixth place — just two points out of fourth place. Greenville (8-6-6) is one point ahead of Forward Madison. The top four teams earn playoff spots.
Each side had a goal overturned due to offside violations.
The Flamingos thought they had broken through in the 19th minute when Wyatt Omsberg flicked in a cross from J.C. Banks. A long-range shot by Greenville’s Paul Clowes skidded into the back of the net in the 50th but also was disallowed.
Forward Madison keeper Brian Sylvestre was credited with one save in his second shutout of the season, but it was big. In the 24th minute, a blast by Greenville’s Aaron Walker from outside the box was heading for the top right corner but Sylvestre leaped to his left to knock the ball away.
The Flamingos nearly turned a bang-bang sequence in the 73rd minute into the tiebreaking score. Greenville goalie Dallas Jaye made a sprawling save on Jiro Barriga Toyama’s shot from the left side of the box and the rebound careened to Banks, whose follow-up header hit the crossbar.
The teams played to a 0-0 draw on April 27 at Breese Stevens Field.