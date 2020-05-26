Forward Madison FC plans return to training with small-group sessions

Sidelined from group workouts for more than two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forward Madison FC plans to resume training in small numbers Wednesday morning.
It's not necessarily an indication that a return to play is drawing nearer for the pro soccer team, but it's a step to get players ready for that possibility.
USL League One on May 15 extended a moratorium on full-sided training that now doesn't carry an end date. Rather, it's tied to the league's decision on returning to play.
But since May 6, the league has allowed teams to train in small groups if state and local stay-at-home orders didn't forbid the activities. Under Wisconsin and Dane County restrictions, Forward Madison hasn't been able to take part in small-group sessions until now.
The Flamingos' return plan includes dividing the team into four training sessions per day at Breese Stevens Field, each with five or six players, one member of the training staff, one athletic trainer and one member of the communications staff.
Coach Daryl Shore isn't planning face-to-face coaching but instead will set up skill development stations with instructions at each.
According to Forward Madison director of brand Kuba Krzyzostaniak, players will be required to arrive wearing masks, and the team's athletic trainer will check temperatures before the workouts.
Equipment will be sanitized between groups. Players will depart through a different area than those arriving to minimize contact.
The sessions are closed to fans and external media.
Forward Madison was in preseason training and had played three exhibition games when USL League One suspended team activities on March 12.
The league said in its May 15 update that all options were still on the table for the 2020 season, including "regionalized competition as well as other alternative structures in the event that a traditional league format is no longer possible."
The original league schedule included 28 games in 28 weeks. Forward Madison officials have expressed a desire to play the entire schedule and extend the regular season, which was due to end in early October, into November or December if necessary.
If the season starts, a compressed schedule with more frequent games also could get a full season played. Player health, USL regulations requiring a team have two full days off between games, the availability of primary venues and travel concerns are among the issues the league would have to address.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!