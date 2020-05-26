Forward Madison FC plans return to training with small-group sessions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sidelined from group workouts for more than two months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Forward Madison FC plans to resume training in small numbers Wednesday morning.

It's not necessarily an indication that a return to play is drawing nearer for the pro soccer team, but it's a step to get players ready for that possibility.

USL League One on May 15 extended a moratorium on full-sided training that now doesn't carry an end date. Rather, it's tied to the league's decision on returning to play.

But since May 6, the league has allowed teams to train in small groups if state and local stay-at-home orders didn't forbid the activities. Under Wisconsin and Dane County restrictions, Forward Madison hasn't been able to take part in small-group sessions until now.

The Flamingos' return plan includes dividing the team into four training sessions per day at Breese Stevens Field, each with five or six players, one member of the training staff, one athletic trainer and one member of the communications staff.

Coach Daryl Shore isn't planning face-to-face coaching but instead will set up skill development stations with instructions at each.