Midfielder Jeff Michaud has been removed from the Forward Madison FC roster after what the team called a violation of team policies.
Michaud, who has appeared in 10 of the team's 12 USL League One games with seven starts, mutually agreed with the team to terminate his contract, according to a Forward Madison statement Thursday.
Citing club policy, the team did not disclose the violation.
Michaud entered last Saturday's 4-1 victory over North Texas SC as a second-half substitute. The West Palm Beach, Florida, native did not dress for Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Minnesota United FC in a friendly.
He played in 681 league minutes for the Flamingos and also scored a goal in the team's U.S. Open Cup victory over El Paso Locomotive on May 15. That gave him a goal in four consecutive U.S. Open Cups, tying a modern-era record.
Forward Madison plays at Toronto FC II on Friday.