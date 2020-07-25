You are the owner of this article.
Forward Madison FC opens 2020 season with fourth loss in as many trips to North Texas
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison vs. North Texas

North Texas SC's Benjamin Redzic, right, dribbles against the defending of Forward Madison FC's Christian Díaz on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

 JESSICA MEYER, NORTH TEXAS SC

For the fourth time in as many trips, Forward Madison FC is returning home from North Texas without a point.

Ronaldo Damus' 59th-minute goal after a misplay in the penalty area by defender Connor Tobin was the difference in North Texas SC's 2-1 victory over Forward Madison in Saturday's season opener in Arlington, Texas.

The Flamingos have played at North Texas four times and have lost them all. The most recent before Saturday was last October in the USL League One semifinals.

On Saturday, Damus restored North Texas' lead after Justin Che's turf-bound pass from the right side slid underneath Tobin's right-footed clearing effort. Damus, who led the league with 16 goals last season, fired home to break a 1-1 tie.

The game was the first for both teams since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March, weeks before the USL League One season was to begin. The delay in the season's start led to a reduction in games on the schedule from 28 to 16.

North Texas had 71% of possession and seven shots on target to just three from Forward Madison, which got a 30th-minute goal from new signing Wojciech Wojcik.

As part of an impressive performance at both ends of the field, FMFC defender Jiro Barriga Toyama did some of the heavy lifting on Wojcik's goal. He ran through the defense and delivered the ball to Paulo Júnior to the right of the penalty area.

Paulo Júnior pushed the ball to the front of the net, where Wojcik dragged it into the net with his right foot to equalize at 1-1.

Forward Madison paid for a tentative start when North Texas' Benjamin Redzic scored in the 11th minute on the first attempt at goal for either team.

Redzic danced around FMFC defender Christian Díaz on the left side of the area, and his right-footed shot took a deflection off a defender and got past goalkeeper Philipp Marceta.

Barriga Toyama helped generate chances for Forward Madison and was strong in the defensive end in a notable first-half performance.

His turnaround left-footed shot from the left side of the penalty area in the 21st minute was FMFC's first try. Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio palmed it down.

Barriga Toyama won a free kick in the 26th minute by drawing a foul to the left of the penalty area. North Texas headed away J.C. Banks' lob into the goal mouth.

Don Smart set up Barriga Toyama in the penalty area in the 38th minute but his shot went high of the net. So did Wojcik's effort at chipping the ball over goalkeeper Luis Zamudio three minutes later.

Forward Madison's lineup included seven of the 14 players who appeared in the final game last season, a 2-0 loss at North Texas in the playoff semifinals. North Texas, meanwhile, had just one player returning from when it won the 2019 league championship.

But North Texas' group of young players had a big offensive push in the second half, keeping Marceta busy in his first official game for the Flamingos.

The goalkeeper made two point-blank saves on the goal line from a corner kick shortly after halftime, the first on a Lamar Batista header and the second from Alex Bruce on the rebound.

A Redzic free kick left Marceta with no choice but to lunge and punch the ball over the bar.

He got some help from Barriga Toyama in the 84th minute, when the defender's sliding challenge in the penalty area denied a Damus scoring chance.

That came seconds after Forward Madison's last good chance to tie, after a free kick taken from about 35 yards out deflected to Tobin in the penalty area. But Tobin couldn't get good position on the ball, and his header went wide.

In North Texas' first game at Globe Life Park, the reconfigured former home of the Texas Rangers, the teams kneeled around the center circle during the national anthem and then observed a moment of silence in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1

North Texas SC 1 1 — 2

First half: NT — Redzic (Batista), 11th minute. FM — Wojcik (Paulo Júnior), 30th.

Second half: NT — Damus (Che), 59th minute.

Saves: FM (Marceta) 5, NT (Zamudio) 2.

Possession: FM .712, NT .288. Shots-on goal: FM 8-3, NT 15-7. Corner kicks: FM 1, NT 7. Fouls: FM 12, NT 16. Offsides: FM 1, NT 3.

Yellow cards: Alisson, NT, 63rd minute; Bennett, FM, 78th.

Lineups

Forward Madison FC — Philipp Marceta; Jiro Barriga Toyama, Connor Tobin, Jalen Crisler (Jamael Cox, 63rd), Christian Díaz; J.C. Banks, Eric Leonard, Gustavo Fernandes (Eli Lockaby, 89th); Paulo Júnior (Alex Monis, 74th), Wojciech Wojcik, Don Smart (Louis Bennett, 74th).

North Texas SC — Luis Zamudio; Derek Waldeck, Justin Che, Lamar Batista, Grady Easton; Juan Álvarez (Gibran Rayo, 72nd), Alisson, David Rodriguez (Diego Hernández, 90th+5); Ronaldo Damus, Benjamin Redzic (Collin Smith, 90th+1), Alex Bruce.











