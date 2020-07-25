Forward Madison FC opens 2020 season with fourth loss in as many trips to North Texas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the fourth time in as many trips, Forward Madison FC is returning home from North Texas without a point.

Ronaldo Damus' 59th-minute goal after a misplay in the penalty area by defender Connor Tobin was the difference in North Texas SC's 2-1 victory over Forward Madison in Saturday's season opener in Arlington, Texas.

The Flamingos have played at North Texas four times and have lost them all. The most recent before Saturday was last October in the USL League One semifinals.

On Saturday, Damus restored North Texas' lead after Justin Che's turf-bound pass from the right side slid underneath Tobin's right-footed clearing effort. Damus, who led the league with 16 goals last season, fired home to break a 1-1 tie.

The game was the first for both teams since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March, weeks before the USL League One season was to begin. The delay in the season's start led to a reduction in games on the schedule from 28 to 16.

North Texas had 71% of possession and seven shots on target to just three from Forward Madison, which got a 30th-minute goal from new signing Wojciech Wojcik.