After suffering a kick to the gut with a last-second loss on Tuesday, Forward Madison FC wanted to see what it was made of when it returned home Saturday.
The short answer came from Flamingos captain Connor Tobin after Chattanooga Red Wolves SC scored in the 77th minute to force a 1-1 draw in a USL League One game Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field.
"That's not good enough," Tobin said. "Not good enough. There's nothing else to say."
Tobin scored his first goal for Forward Madison in the first half, but Nicholas Amponsah canceled that with a diving header to finish off a Vangjel Zguro cross as the Flamingos' defense cracked late.
Forward Madison (5-7-4) held Chattanooga (6-4-6) without a shot on target for the first 76 minutes, denying easy entry to the defensive third. When that eroded, Chattanooga pounced.
"Before that, they had no shots on goal," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "They didn't penetrate us. They didn't make any plays to put us in worry. But we've got to do better in front of the goal."
Tobin shook his head in discussing the second-half shortfall.
"It's the same story as our entire season," he said. "We don't take our chances. We're not good with the ball. And we give away bad goals. You can't win like that."
On Tuesday, the Flamingos rallied for a 2-2 tie in stoppage time against Lansing Ignite, only to fall on a goal in the final minute.
That ended a four-game USL League One unbeaten streak, sidetracking Forward Madison's climb up the league standings.
Gaining only one point instead of three at home on Saturday was another misstep.
"This was points dropped tonight," Shore said. "This was a game where we needed to get the full three points."
Tobin scored in the 20th minute, heading in Danny Tenorio's corner kick with a deflection off the right post.
A defender, Tobin equaled his goal total for each of the last two seasons with North Carolina FC.
The Flamingos got a boost from the short-term loan of forward Abu Danladi from Minnesota United. Danladi, the No. 1 MLS SuperDraft pick in 2017, is working his way back from a right leg injury and was scheduled to play between 45 and 60 minutes.
Forward Madison FC’s Don Smart won the USL League One Midseason MVP award after posting four goals and three assists in the Flamingos’ first 13 matches.
He created chances four minutes apart after Tobin's goal, both with a turn and a right-footed strike. Chattanooga goalkeeper Alexander Mangels saved the first, and the second scooted just wide of the left post.
Danladi, who scored in an April 16 exhibition against the University of Wisconsin in his only other appearance for Forward Madison, played 63 minutes before leaving in favor of Don Smart.
In the end, Forward Madison could have used one of those chances to hit the net.
"It's a game that we needed to put away in the first half," said Shore, whose team had an 11-1 shots advantage in the opening 45 minutes.
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 0 1 — 1
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
First half: FM — Tobin (Tenorio), 20th minute.
Second half: C — Amponsah (Zguro), 77th.
Saves: C (Mangels) 3, FM (St. Clair) 2.
Possession: C .517, FM .483. Shots-on goal: C 16-4, FM 8-3. Corner kicks: C 3, FM 9. Fouls: C 15, FM 16. Offsides: C 0, FM 2.
Yellow cards: Núñez, FM, 17th; Ualefi, C, 21st; Beattie, C, 54th; Walls, C, 58th; Bement, FM, 73rd. Att. — 4,442.
Lineups
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC — Alexander Mangels; Jonathan Caparelli, Nicholas Amponsah, Andrew Kendall-Moullin (Josue Soto, 90th+2), Tony Walls; Ualefi, Conor Doyle, Amirgy Pineda (Abdoulaye Cisse, 46th), Steven Beattie; Sito Seoane, Éamon Zayed (Vangjel Zguro, 72nd).
Forward Madison FC — Dayne St. Clair; Christian Díaz, Connor Tobin, Wyatt Omsberg, Carter Manley; Eric Leonard, Josiel Núñez, JC Banks; Danny Tenorio (Brian Bement, 71st), Abu Danladi (Don Smart, 63rd), Paulo Júnior (Oliver White, 85th).