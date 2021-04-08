Forward Madison FC, Mallards plan to return home games to Madison this season

Forward Madison FC had to move home games 70 miles to the east last year because of the pandemic. The Madison Mallards canceled their season altogether.

The teams are coming back home for 2021. The third-division pro soccer Forward Madison team and summer collegiate baseball Mallards announced Thursday that their home games will return to traditional sites this year.

For Forward Madison, that means USL League One games at Breese Stevens Field starting May 15. The Mallards will play at Warner Park beginning May 31.

Capacity and other attendance details haven't been announced.

The returns were enabled by the new public health order that went into effect Wednesday. The latest directive from Public Health Madison and Dane County removed a number restriction allowed for outdoor events and imposed only limits that require distancing between people not from the same household.

"We're excited to return to our home," Forward Madison co-owner and COO Conor Caloia said.

Forward Madison plans to require masks to be worn at Breese Stevens Field except while fans are in their seats, distanced from other groups, Caloia said. Season ticket holders will be given priority for a limited number of seats, he said.