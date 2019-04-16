Both sides got what they wanted out of an exhibition soccer game Tuesday night at Breese Stevens Field.
Forward Madison FC treated it as a training day, with 19 players getting on the field. The University of Wisconsin got better as the game went along.
A win-win, Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore called it, and that went for the whole experience in the third-division pro team's first game in its home stadium.
Brian Bement and Abu Danladi scored first-half goals in Forward Madison's 2-0 victory over the Badgers.
"I think it was a pretty awesome night for the city of Madison," Shore said. "Even though it was limited to a certain number of spectators, I thought the atmosphere was very good.
"It's just good for everyone to see the levels of soccer, from a top college soccer program and now the professional team in our city."
Bement scored in the 15th minute after Don Smart led him forward to the left side. Bement's shot hit Badgers goalkeeper Dean Cowdroy's hands but got through.
Forward Madison took a 2-0 lead two minutes later when Danladi, the 2017 No. 1 draft pick by Minnesota United in the MLS SuperDraft, scored on a header from another feed by Smart.
The MLS team sent Danladi to Madison on Tuesday to get 45 minutes of playing time. He has played limited minutes this season for Minnesota United, which has an affiliation agreement with the Madison third-division team.
Shore used extra bodies from Minnesota to manage minutes for his team, which played a USL League One game at North Texas SC last Saturday and has another road trip ahead to play Orlando City B on Friday.
Sixteen players each appeared in one half of the game for Forward Madison. Defender Wyatt Omsberg and midfielder Hassani Dotson, both also loan from Minnesota United, stayed on for all 90 minutes, as did goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre.
"I think everyone got to see that this is the way we want to play," Shore said. "Trying to play forward, trying to keep the ball. But, really, trying to play penetrating passes."
Badgers coach John Trask said his team has been dealing with injuries in its spring season and had to field a limited roster on Tuesday.
"All I asked out of my guys tonight is that they learned and they got better," he said. "And I think that was noticeable for the 90 minutes."
Being part of the introduction of professional soccer to Madison was important to Trask.
"Soccer people in this town, we're excited for this opportunity that these guys are here," he said.
Wisconsin 0 0 — 0
Forward Madison 2 0 — 2
First half: FM — Bement (Smart), 15th minute; Danladi (Smart), 17th.
Lineups: Wisconsin — Cowdroy; Yim (Hong, 79th), Leas, Klancnik, Hong (Bruch, 46th); Storey (Harris, 29th; Olafsson, 67th), Leibold, Olafsson (Russell, 29th), Comiskey (Yim, 88th); Akindele, Melick.
Forward Madison — Silvestre; Diaz (Barriga Toyama, 46th), Omsberg, Leonard (Russell, 46th), Schneider (Manley, 46th); Eaton (Nizigiyimana, 46th), Dotson, Nunez (Ng'Anzi, 46th); Bement (Paulo Junior, 46th), Danladi (Bartley, 46th), Smart (Toye, 46th).
Yellow card: FM — Ng'Anzi, 88th.