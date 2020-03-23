Forward Madison FC has new No. 1 goalkeeper with signing of Philipp Marceta

When Forward Madison FC accepted a transfer bid for goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre in January, the team was left looking for a replacement to anchor the position.

On Monday, the Flamingos announced the signing of 27-year-old Austrian Philipp Marceta to be the club's starter.

Marceta played last season in the German fourth division and was on trial with MLS' Seattle Sounders FC this preseason before landing with Forward Madison.

"Philipp is an experienced goalkeeper who's played at a good level overseas," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said in a statement. "We view Philipp as a No. 1 goalkeeper and we think he is a goalkeeper that will have many bright moments for this club."

Sylvestre started 17 of 29 USL League One matches for Forward Madison last season, but he was transferred to USL Championship side FC Miami for an undisclosed fee.

Ryan Coulter, who made seven league appearances while also serving as goalkeeping coach, isn't back this season. Nor is Dayne St. Clair, who played five games on loan from MLS' Minnesota United FC.