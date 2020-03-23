Forward Madison FC has new No. 1 goalkeeper with signing of Philipp Marceta

When Forward Madison FC accepted a transfer bid for goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre in January, the team was left looking for a replacement to anchor the position.
On Monday, the Flamingos announced the signing of 27-year-old Austrian Philipp Marceta to be the club's starter.
Marceta played last season in the German fourth division and was on trial with MLS' Seattle Sounders FC this preseason before landing with Forward Madison.
"Philipp is an experienced goalkeeper who's played at a good level overseas," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said in a statement. "We view Philipp as a No. 1 goalkeeper and we think he is a goalkeeper that will have many bright moments for this club."
Sylvestre started 17 of 29 USL League One matches for Forward Madison last season, but he was transferred to USL Championship side FC Miami for an undisclosed fee.
Ryan Coulter, who made seven league appearances while also serving as goalkeeping coach, isn't back this season. Nor is Dayne St. Clair, who played five games on loan from MLS' Minnesota United FC.
The Flamingos re-signed backup Brandon Barnes and also are expecting to get a goalkeeper on loan from Chicago Fire FC as part of an affiliation agreement with the MLS team, Shore said.
Marceta joined Forward Madison during its preseason, which is now on hiatus because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He kept USL Championship team Saint Louis FC scoreless in the first half of a Feb. 29 preseason game.
USL League One extends hiatus due to COVID-19 coronavirus; earliest Forward Madison FC home game now May 23
"After my first talk with Daryl, I was sure that this was going to be a great fit," Marceta said in a statement. "I've heard that the fans are crazy and nuts — in a positive way, of course — and I'm excited to see them perform on game days."
Marceta played with Germany's SV Heimstetten last season after stops at lower-division Austrian clubs and Athlone Town of Ireland's second division.
Forward Madison, which also added defender Gustavo Fernandes earlier this month, was due to start its USL League One season on Saturday at Richmond Kickers. The league schedule, however, and all training have been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.