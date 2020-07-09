Forward Madison FC has new home field in Wauwatosa for 2020 season

The team won't have those to sell this season as it moves 70 miles to the east. That's not all that will be different with the crowds during the pandemic: USL League One is prohibiting a number of items normally allowed to be carried by supporters, including tifos, brass instruments and bullhorns.

"Breese Stevens is going to continue to be home for Forward Madison FC, just not this year," Caloia said. "But it will be for a long time. We respect the health department's decision, and the city has been good to work with us throughout this whole process. We're making the best of the situation that we can."

Under USL League One protocols, Forward Madison players were tested for COVID-19 before the team started full-squad, contact training in Wisconsin Dells last week. One test was positive and the player, whose identity was not released, was isolated from the rest of the team while receiving medical care.

Three others who had been in close contact with the player were ordered to self-quarantine to follow protocol. Players and staff members will be tested at least weekly once the season starts.