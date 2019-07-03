USL League One on Tuesday nominated Forward Madison FC forward Don Smart for its Midseason MVP award, one of just five players to be considered for the honor.
Smart has four goals and three assists in the Flamingos’ first 13 matches.
Meanwhile, the league announced that midfielder Eric Leonard and defender Connor Tobin had made the Team of the Week.
Forward Madison FC also announced that it has signed midfielder Louis Bennett and forward Oliver White on loan from USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC for the remainder of the season.