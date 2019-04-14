FRISCO, Texas — Striker Ricardo Pepi's penalty kick in the third minute of stoppage time was the difference as Forward Madison FC fell 1-0 to North Texas SC on Saturday night in USL League 1 play.
Ryan Coulter made his first start of the season in goal for Forward Madison FC (0-2), making five saves against North Texas SC (2-0). Opposing goalie Carlos Avilez made three saves.
Forward Madison FC had to deal with a lineup shuffle before the match started as coach Daryl Shore allowed four Minnesota United loan players — Carter Manley, Wyatt Omsberg, Dayne St. Clair and Mason Toye — to temporarily rejoin their parent club for the opening of Minnesota’s 250-million dollar Allianz Field.
“This [was] a one-off thing,” Shore said. “We felt like this [was] a special moment for that organization and we have to be supportive of them.”