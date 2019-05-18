Soccer is a cruel game, Forward Madison FC coach Daryl Shore said after seeing evidence unfold in front of him Saturday at Breese Stevens Field.
Shore watched his team, weary from travel and minus two defenders, control large stretches of its USL League One game against South Georgia Tormenta FC but suffer its first home loss.
William Conner Antley's 50th-minute goal off a corner kick gave South Georgia a 1-0 victory, ending the Flamingos' overall unbeaten streak at six games.
Forward Madison (2-3-2) had 52% of the possession and five shots on target but couldn't take advantage of good first-half attempts by Josiel Núñez and JC Banks and a last-ditch effort by Banks.
"No excuses — we got beat tonight," Shore said. "It wasn't from a lack of effort and it wasn't from a lack of performance. It was just one of those things where we gave up a set-piece goal and just couldn't find it on our end."
Playing its fourth game in 11 days, Forward Madison pushed forward without defenders Carter Manley, who has a hamstring injury, and Wyatt Omsberg, who was recalled by Minnesota United.
The Flamingos won two road games in the U.S. Open Cup in the last two weeks, and the extra playing time may have taken a toll.
Still, Forward Madison conceded only a goal from a set piece early in the second half. Antley had a tap-in near the right post after Josh Phelps' header from a corner kick rebounded off the crossbar for South Georgia (5-1-2).
It was the first time in three home league matches that Forward Madison fell behind, and only the second time in its last six matches in all competitions.
Otherwise, the game had more moments that favored the Flamingos.
Núñez delivered a free kick from the left side in the fifth minute that South Georgia goalkeeper Pablo Jara had to punch over the crossbar.
JC Banks unleashed a right-foot strike from 25 yards out in the 19th minute that Jara had to dive to his right to knock away with his outstretched left hand.
As Forward Madison searched for an equalizer in second-half stoppage time, Banks' diving header of a Núñez cross went just wide.
"Football's a game of goals," Forward Madison captain Connor Tobin said. "You've got to find a way to put the ball in the back of the net when you play that well, and that's the story of the game — we didn't do it."
After two losses to start the season, Forward Madison went on a six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2) that included the two U.S. Open Cup victories. The most recent was an upset at USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive on Wednesday.
The run of success came to a halt Saturday, but Shore wasn't faulting his team's effort.
"That's one of the better teams in the standings in our league," he said of South Georgia, which took over first place. "We didn't get the result, but I thought the soccer part of it, we were as good if not better than they were."
South Georgia Tormenta FC 0 1 — 1
Forward Madison FC 0 0 — 0
Second half: SG — Antley (Phelps), 50:00.
Saves: SG (Jara) 5, FM (Sylvestre) 2.
Possession: SG .476, FM .524. Shots-on goal: SG 11-3, FM 15-5. Corner kicks: SG 5, FM 7. Fouls: SG 17, FM 10. Offsides: SG 1, FM 1.
Yellow cards: Tobin, FM, 45:00+3; Micaletto, SG, 90:00; Vinyals, SG, 90:00+2. Att. — 3,762.
Lineups
South Georgia Tormenta FC — Pablo Jara; Jad Arslan, Joshua Phelps, Daltyn Knutson, William Connor Antley; Nil Vinyals, Ricardo Gomez, Marco Micaletto, Lucas Coutinho (Mikie Rowe 79:00), Charlie Dennis; Alex Morrell (Nick Wells 84:00).
Forward Madison FC — Brian Sylvestre; Carl Schneider (Paulo Júnior 61:00), Connor Tobin, Eric Leonard, Christian Díaz; JC Banks, Josiel Núñez, Jeff Michaud; Jiro Barriga Toyama, Zaire Bartley (Don Smart 61:00), Mason Toye (Brian Bement 84:00).