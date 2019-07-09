LANSING, Mich. — Alex Bruce scored in the final seconds of stoppage time, sending the host Lansing Ignite to a 3-2 victory over Forward Madison FC in a USL League One game on Tuesday night.
Bruce capped a wild finish as three goals were scored in stoppage time. Lansing (6-5-6) went ahead 2-1 in the 92nd minute but J.C. Banks's tally two minutes later brought the Flamingos (5-7-3) back into a tie.
The Ignite took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. Don Smart leveled the game after converting on a through ball from Oliver White in the 32nd minute.