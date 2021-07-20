 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forward Madison FC falls to Atlético Morelia in friendly
0 Comments
alert
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison FC falls to Atlético Morelia in friendly

  • 0
Forward Madison vs. Atletico Morelia

Forward Madison FC's Chris Brady, Noah Fuson (31) and Jiro Barriga Toyama (77) wait for a ball in the penalty area on Tuesday.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Javier Ibarra and Martín Barragán scored first-half goals in Atlético Morelia's 2-0 victory against Forward Madison FC in a friendly Tuesday at Breese Stevens Field.

It was the third time the Flamingos hosted an international exhibition. The others were in the 2019 inaugural season, a 4-0 loss to Hertha Berlin of Germany and a 2-1 victory against Leones Negros of Mexico.

Atlético Morelia plays in the Liga de Expansión MX, the Mexican second division.

Forward Madison FC coach Carl Craig talks with the media after a 2-0 loss to Atlético Morelia on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Ibarra's shot deflected past goalkeeper Chris Brady the 24th minute. Barragán turned and fired home from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before the break.

Forward Madison employed five trial players (defenders George Morris and Cyrus Rad and midfielders Chino Perez, Antonio De Castro and Vincent Bennage) and four players on loan from the MLS Chicago Fire (Brady, midfielders Allan Rodriguez and Javier Casas and forward Alex Monis) in its 23-player game-day roster.

Central defender Josiah Trimmingham, who made his first appearance for FMFC this season after a delayed arrival and an injury, left before halftime with an apparent right leg injury. Morris also had to depart in the first half because of an injury.

Atlético Morelia 2 0 — 2

Forward Madison FC 0 0 — 0

First half: AM — Ibarra (Barragán), 24th minute; Barragán, 43rd.

Yellow cards: Martínez, AM, 78th; Gallegos, AM, 79th. Att. — 3,052.

Lineups

Atlético Morelia — Santiago Ramírez (Sebastián Huerta, 72nd); Carlos Guzmán, Bryan Salazar, Javier Ledesma; Ulises Zurita (Diego Cortés, 65th); Eduardo Del Ángel, Luis Pérez, Javier Ibarra (Diego Martínez, 46th), Gael Acosta (Kevin Magaña, 72nd); Sergio Vergara (Diego Abella, 65th), Martín Barragán (Diego Gallegos, 72nd).

Forward Madison FC — Chris Brady; George Morris (Jiro Barriga Toyama, 45th), Cyrus Rad (Christian Díaz, 65th), Josiah Trimmingham (Gustavo Fernandes, 43rd), Ronaldo Lomeli (Eric Leonard, 65th); Allan Rodriguez (Aaron Molloy, 57th), Javier Casas, Chino Perez (Justin Sukow, 57th); Alex Monis (Carlos Gómez, 75th), Tyler Allen (Derek Gebhard, 65th), Noah Fuson (Jake Keegan, 65th).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Carl Craig reacts to Forward Madison FC's exhibition loss to Atlético Morelia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics