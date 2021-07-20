Forward Madison FC falls to Atlético Morelia in friendly

Javier Ibarra and Martín Barragán scored first-half goals in Atlético Morelia's 2-0 victory against Forward Madison FC in a friendly Tuesday at Breese Stevens Field.

It was the third time the Flamingos hosted an international exhibition. The others were in the 2019 inaugural season, a 4-0 loss to Hertha Berlin of Germany and a 2-1 victory against Leones Negros of Mexico.

Atlético Morelia plays in the Liga de Expansión MX, the Mexican second division.

Ibarra's shot deflected past goalkeeper Chris Brady the 24th minute. Barragán turned and fired home from the edge of the penalty area two minutes before the break.

Forward Madison employed five trial players (defenders George Morris and Cyrus Rad and midfielders Chino Perez, Antonio De Castro and Vincent Bennage) and four players on loan from the MLS Chicago Fire (Brady, midfielders Allan Rodriguez and Javier Casas and forward Alex Monis) in its 23-player game-day roster.

Central defender Josiah Trimmingham, who made his first appearance for FMFC this season after a delayed arrival and an injury, left before halftime with an apparent right leg injury. Morris also had to depart in the first half because of an injury.

Atlético Morelia 2 0 — 2