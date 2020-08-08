Forward Madison FC extends winless start to season with road loss to Richmond

In a shortened USL League One season, Forward Madison FC couldn't afford a poor start to the season.
But after three games, the team is still looking for its first victory following a 1-0 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.
Emiliano Terzaghi's ninth-minute goal for Richmond sent the Flamingos to an 0-2-1 start. They have scored only once through more than 270 minutes of play.
Forward Madison recovered from a 1-2-1 start to the 2019 season to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs. But with only 16 games in a 2020 season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — down from 28 — and only two spots in this year's postseason, the chances for a turnaround are slimmer.
A last-gasp try at an equalizer fell short in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald fumbled J.C. Banks' corner kick, and Brandon Eaton got a foot onto the ball.
Forward Madison's Gustavo Fernandes could have finished off Eaton's shot but let it go past, where Richmond defender Scott Thomsen cleared the ball off the goal line.
Banks crossed the ball back toward the front of the goal and Connor Tobin had a free header from 6 yards out but put it over the net.
Terzaghi threatened throughout but his first effort of the game was on the mark to give Richmond (1-1-1) an early lead.
Ian Antley played the ball in for Terzaghi in the right side of the penalty area. Terzaghi turned and fired a right-footed shot through the legs of Forward Madison defender Josiah Trimmingham and past the outstretched right hand of goalkeeper Philipp Marceta.
It was Richmond's only shot on target Saturday.
Terzaghi nearly doubled the advantage 18 minutes into the second half when he had an open rebound after Matthew Bolduc's shot slapped against the left post. But Terzaghi fired high of the net.
Forward Madison's best first-half chance to equalize was through Jamael Cox in the 33rd minute. Cox caught up to a long free kick from the other end of the field after it bounced over a defender's head, but Fitzgerald made a save with his left shin.
Forward Madison started midfielder Allan Rodriguez, a 16-year-old midfielder on loan from the Chicago Fire, for his professional debut. He played an hour before leaving in favor of Eaton, who helped create offensive chances as a substitute in a scoreless draw with Greenville Triumph SC last Friday.
It was the same Saturday after Eaton entered but Forward Madison again couldn't engineer a goal.
He figured into a 79th-minute chance for Forward Madison, but Paulo Júnior's cross from the right side was behind him as he surged toward the net. Trailer Alex Monis also couldn't get a foot on the ball from close range.
Forward Madison FC 0 0 — 0
Richmond Kickers 1 0 — 1
First half: R — Terzaghi (Antley), 9th minute.
Saves: FM (Marceta) 0, R (Fitzgerald) 1.
Possession: FM .627, R .373. Shots-on goal: FM 7-2, R 8-1. Corner kicks: FM 7, R 3. Fouls: FM 10, R 12. Offsides: FM 2, R 4.
Yellow cards: Trimmingham, FM, 16th; Wojcik, FM, 73rd. Att. — 822.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Philipp Marceta; Jiro Barriga Toyama (Gustavo Fernandes, 86th), Josiah Trimmingham (Eric Leonard, 81st), Connor Tobin, Christian Díaz (Eli Lockaby, 81st); Don Smart, Allan Rodriguez (Brandon Eaton, 62nd), J.C. Banks; Jamael Cox (Alex Monis, 62nd), Wojciech Wojcik, Paulo Júnior.
Richmond Kickers — Akira Fitzgerald; Scott Thomsen, Kyle Venter, Ivan Magalhaes, Ian Antley; Emiliano Terzaghi, Ryley Kraft, Victor Falck; Luke Pavone, Matthew Bolduc (Zev Taublieb, 70th; Gianluca Cuomo, 77th), Jonathan Bolanos (Mutaya Mwape, 59th).
