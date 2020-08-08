Forward Madison FC extends winless start to season with road loss to Richmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a shortened USL League One season, Forward Madison FC couldn't afford a poor start to the season.

But after three games, the team is still looking for its first victory following a 1-0 loss to Richmond Kickers on Saturday in Richmond, Virginia.

Emiliano Terzaghi's ninth-minute goal for Richmond sent the Flamingos to an 0-2-1 start. They have scored only once through more than 270 minutes of play.

Forward Madison recovered from a 1-2-1 start to the 2019 season to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs. But with only 16 games in a 2020 season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — down from 28 — and only two spots in this year's postseason, the chances for a turnaround are slimmer.

A last-gasp try at an equalizer fell short in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald fumbled J.C. Banks' corner kick, and Brandon Eaton got a foot onto the ball.

Forward Madison's Gustavo Fernandes could have finished off Eaton's shot but let it go past, where Richmond defender Scott Thomsen cleared the ball off the goal line.

Banks crossed the ball back toward the front of the goal and Connor Tobin had a free header from 6 yards out but put it over the net.