Forward Madison FC extends its best start with a second-half rally for victory

Forward Madison FC is getting good at rallying from second-half road deficits.
Two goals in five minutes changed the game Saturday and Forward Madison got a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Georgia.
Derek Gebhard and Connor Tobin scored as the Flamingos extended their best start to the season and won a third straight USL League One game for only the second time in team history.
Gebhard finished off a loose ball during a scramble around the South Georgia goal four minutes after the break. Tobin rose up for a header off a corner kick to provide the lead.
Jake Keegan scored his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute to give FMFC a cushion.
Forward Madison also fell behind in its other road game this season but rallied for a 1-1 draw against FC Tucson in the May 8 opener. Saturday’s victory improved FMFC to 3-0-1 and gave the team five games without a loss dating to last season.
The only other Forward Madison three-game winning streak in league play was in 2019.
Forward Madison coach Carl Craig didn’t have any changes to the starting lineup for the team’s second game in four days. He said before the start of a stretch of four games in 12 days that the Flamingos would be cognizant of how they could maximize their results during the challenging part of the schedule.
Saturday looked like a good chance to go for the full three points on the road against a Tormenta team that had lost three straight and was 1-5.
But South Georgia was more aggressive in the first half and had a number of good chances capped by a Luca Mayr-Fälten free-kick goal in the 33rd minute.
Forward Madison defender Gustavo Fernandes had to block two shots in the penalty area in the 42nd minute and Phil Breno made four first-half saves to keep the deficit at one going into halftime.
Forward Madison FC 0 3 — 3
South Georgia Tormenta FC 1 0 — 1
First half: SG — Mayr-Fälten, 33rd minute.
Second half: FM — Gebhard, 49th; Tobin (Molloy), 54th; Keegan (Sukow), 82nd.
Saves: FM (Breno) 5, SG (Jara) 5.
Possession: FM .461, SG .539. Shots-on goal: FM 21-8, SG 11-6. Corner kicks: FM 6, SG 3. Fouls: FM 14, SG 17. Offsides: FM 3, SG 4.
Yellow cards: Candela, SG, 22nd minute; Jepson, FM, 32nd; Liadi, 52nd; Phelps, SG, 58th; Keegan, FM, 63rd; Obinwa, SG, 78th; Echenrode, SG, 88th. Att. — 1,009.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Gustavo Fernandes, Connor Tobin; Aaron Molloy, Justin Sukow (Michael Vang, 85th), Audi Jepson (Eric Leonard, 70th); Jake Keegan, Tyler Allen, Derek Gebhard (Noah Fuson, 90th+3).
South Georgia Tormenta FC — Pablo Jara; Abuchi Obinwa, Nicholas O’Callaghan, Joshua Phelps, Lars Echenrode; Vincenzo Candela (Grant Hampton, 85th), Marco Micaletto, Raheem Somersall; Azaad Liadi (Luis Ángel Rodríguez, 68th), Luca Mayr-Fälten, Clayton Adams (Ricardo Gomez, 68th).