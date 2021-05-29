Forward Madison FC extends its best start with a second-half rally for victory

Forward Madison FC is getting good at rallying from second-half road deficits.

Two goals in five minutes changed the game Saturday and Forward Madison got a 3-1 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Georgia.

Derek Gebhard and Connor Tobin scored as the Flamingos extended their best start to the season and won a third straight USL League One game for only the second time in team history.

Gebhard finished off a loose ball during a scramble around the South Georgia goal four minutes after the break. Tobin rose up for a header off a corner kick to provide the lead.

Jake Keegan scored his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute to give FMFC a cushion.

Forward Madison also fell behind in its other road game this season but rallied for a 1-1 draw against FC Tucson in the May 8 opener. Saturday’s victory improved FMFC to 3-0-1 and gave the team five games without a loss dating to last season.

The only other Forward Madison three-game winning streak in league play was in 2019.