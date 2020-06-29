Forward Madison FC explores training sites as USL League One's moratorium ends

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

USL League One has lifted its moratorium on full-team training more than three months after it was installed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced the move Monday, less than three weeks before a planned July 18 start to the season. Resumption of full training is subject to approval of local and state health authorities and the league.

Forward Madison FC won't immediately be able to expand its small-group workouts because current restrictions in Dane County's phased reopening plan mandate 6 feet of physical distancing in all practices.

Just as Forward Madison is exploring options for where it can play home games outside the county if capacity is drastically limited at Breese Stevens Field under the Forward Dane plan, it's also looking for a location that will allow full-team workouts.

USL League One hasn't yet announced a revised schedule for the 2020 season, so it's unknown whether Forward Madison will open the season on the weekend of July 18 or in the weeks following.