Forward Madison FC explores training sites as USL League One's moratorium ends

USL League One has lifted its moratorium on full-team training more than three months after it was installed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league announced the move Monday, less than three weeks before a planned July 18 start to the season. Resumption of full training is subject to approval of local and state health authorities and the league.
Forward Madison FC won't immediately be able to expand its small-group workouts because current restrictions in Dane County's phased reopening plan mandate 6 feet of physical distancing in all practices.
Just as Forward Madison is exploring options for where it can play home games outside the county if capacity is drastically limited at Breese Stevens Field under the Forward Dane plan, it's also looking for a location that will allow full-team workouts.
USL League One hasn't yet announced a revised schedule for the 2020 season, so it's unknown whether Forward Madison will open the season on the weekend of July 18 or in the weeks following.
The third-division pro soccer league also hasn't confirmed the number of games teams will play. But it's expected that the original, 28-game slate will be trimmed to around 20.
The coronavirus outbreak halted preseason preparations for USL League One teams on March 12, when the league initially announced a season delay of at least two weeks from the planned March 27-28 start.
Last Thursday, the league and the USL Players Association announced they had reached agreement on the details for a return to play.
