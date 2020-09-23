Forward Madison FC drops second straight on the road despite heavy shot volume

A season-high 23 shots didn't keep Forward Madison FC from a second straight road loss.
Former Marquette player Joshua Coan's second-half goal gave FC Tucson a 2-1 victory on Wednesday in Arizona despite a bucket full of Forward Madison scoring opportunities.
Tucson goalkeeper Amal Knight made nine saves as the Flamingos (3-4-2) fell to 1-4-1 on the road this season.
Azaad Liadi made a run up the right side for Tucson (4-5-2) in the 55th minute and left the ball for Coan, who turned away from a defender and fired into the top left corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.
Forward Madison found itself trailing less than three minutes into the game when Elivelton Oliveira struck on a left-footed shot.
But the visitors dominated the rest of the opening half and finally equalized on their 13th shot and seventh on target.
Josiah Trimmingham lofted the ball over the heads of two defenders to Paulo Júnior, who headed home from the center of the penalty area in the 40th minute.
Forward Madison had a 17-3 advantage in first-half shots, and Knight stopped seven. Other than Paulo Júnior's goal, the Flamingos were just a touch off on finishing in the opening 45 minutes.
Paulo Júnior nearly had a 24th-minute tap-in but Tucson's Samuel Biek touched away a pass from Don Smart just before it reached its intended destination at the back post.
Connor Tobin got his head on the resulting corner kick but it went straight at Knight.
The failure to capitalize cost Forward Madison in the second half. Coan's goal came three minutes after Wojciech Wojcik sent a header into the ground and off the crossbar.
A header by Trimmingham off a corner kick went just over the post in the 71st minute. Three minutes later, Knight made a diving left-handed save to deny Smart.
Forward Madison 1 0 — 1
Tucson 1 1 — 2
First half: T — Elivelton Oliveira (Silva), 3rd minute. FM — Paulo Júnior (Trimmingham), 40th.
Second half: T — Coan (Liadi), 55th.
Saves: FM (Marceta) 0, T (Knight) 9.
Possession: FM .596, H .404. Shots-on goal: FM 24-10, T 6-2. Corner kicks: FM 12, T 1. Fouls: FM 10, T 11. Offsides: FM 2, T 3.
Yellow cards: Leonard, FM, 67th; Liadi, T, 74th; Trimmingham, FM, 90th+3.
Lineups
Forward Madison — Philipp Marceta; Christian Díaz, Jiro Barriga Toyama (Eli Lockaby, 85th), Josiah Trimmingham, Connor Tobin; Eric Leonard, J.C. Banks (Michael Vang, 64th), Adolfo Ovalle (Jamael Cox, 64th); Wojciech Wojcik (Noah Fuson, 79th), Don Smart (Louis Bennett, 85th), Paulo Júnior.
Tucson — Amahl Knight; Esteban Calvo, Derrick Silva, Samuel Biek, Niall Logue; Erik Virgen, Ramone Howell (Manuel Ferriol, 67th), Elivelton Oliveira (Raheem Sommersall, 81st); Azaad Liadi (Darius Lewis, 81st), Joshua Coan (Roberto Alarcon, 67th), Giovanni Ramos Godoy (Charles Booth, 90th+4).
