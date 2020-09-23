Forward Madison FC drops second straight on the road despite heavy shot volume

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A season-high 23 shots didn't keep Forward Madison FC from a second straight road loss.

Former Marquette player Joshua Coan's second-half goal gave FC Tucson a 2-1 victory on Wednesday in Arizona despite a bucket full of Forward Madison scoring opportunities.

Tucson goalkeeper Amal Knight made nine saves as the Flamingos (3-4-2) fell to 1-4-1 on the road this season.

Azaad Liadi made a run up the right side for Tucson (4-5-2) in the 55th minute and left the ball for Coan, who turned away from a defender and fired into the top left corner of the net for a 2-1 lead.

Forward Madison found itself trailing less than three minutes into the game when Elivelton Oliveira struck on a left-footed shot.

But the visitors dominated the rest of the opening half and finally equalized on their 13th shot and seventh on target.

Josiah Trimmingham lofted the ball over the heads of two defenders to Paulo Júnior, who headed home from the center of the penalty area in the 40th minute.

Forward Madison had a 17-3 advantage in first-half shots, and Knight stopped seven. Other than Paulo Júnior's goal, the Flamingos were just a touch off on finishing in the opening 45 minutes.