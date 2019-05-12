Josiel Nunez scored and Forward Madison FC got another score on an own goal during a 2-2 tie with Chattanooga SC during a USL League 1 game Saturday night in Tennessee.
After Conor Doyle scored two minutes into the game on a header for Chattanooga, the second half featured a flurry of goals with three coming in a span of three minutes.
Madison (2-2-2) tied game on the own goal by Vangjel Zgurov in the 53rd minute and took a 2-1 lead two minutes later a shot from Núñez into the lower right corner.
One minute later, Chattanooga (2-3-2) tied it on a header from Éamon Zayed.