Forward Madison FC draws USL League One's returning finalists for opening two games

The first parts of Forward Madison FC's revised USL League One schedule emerged Thursday, and the Flamingos will be tested right out of the gate.
The third-division pro soccer league announced home openers for the 11 teams that will play in the 2020 season.
Forward Madison will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC in its opener on Saturday, July 25 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It's North Texas' first game at the stadium, which formerly was home to the Texas Rangers baseball team.
The Flamingos' opener at temporary home Hart Park in Wauwatosa is Friday, July 31 against 2019 league runner-up Greenville Triumph SC.
Forward Madison is playing its home games at Hart Park this season because of Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions.
After determining teams would play 20 games in a shortened season after the coronavirus hiatus that stretched to nearly four months, USL League One had a schedule ready to release last week.
It then learned, however, that Toronto FC II was backing out from competition this season, citing public health authority restrictions.
The revised, revised full schedule is expected to be rolled out on Friday, one day ahead of the opening date of USL League One's second season. Greenville Triumph SC plays at Fort Lauderdale CF and Richmond Kickers travel to South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
The original schedule was released in December, three months before Forward Madison was slated to open the season at Richmond on March 28. Its original home opening date was April 11 against Toronto FC II.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!