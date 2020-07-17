Forward Madison FC draws USL League One's returning finalists for opening 2 games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first parts of Forward Madison FC's revised USL League One schedule emerged Thursday, and the Flamingos will be tested right out of the gate.

The third-division pro soccer league announced home openers for the 11 teams that will play in the 2020 season.

Forward Madison will play defending USL League One champion North Texas SC in its opener on Saturday, July 25 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. It's North Texas' first game at the stadium, which formerly was home to the Texas Rangers baseball team.

The Flamingos' opener at temporary home Hart Park in Wauwatosa is Friday, July 31 against 2019 league runner-up Greenville Triumph SC.

Forward Madison is playing its home games at Hart Park this season because of Dane County's COVID-19 restrictions.