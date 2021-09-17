Forward Madison FC concedes another late goal in seeing victory in Toronto slip away

Short-handed Forward Madison FC got a draw at Toronto FC II on Friday but saw the full three points for a victory slip away late again.
Themi Antonoglou scored in the 89th minute, four minutes after entering as a substitute, as Toronto rallied for a 1-1 draw.
Forward Madison had only 14 players on the international road trip but went ahead in the 41st minute behind Ryan Sierakowski's second goal in his last three USL League One games for the team.
FMFC goalkeeper Phil Breno stopped Garrett McLaughlin's penalty two minutes later, one of eight saves he made on the day, but he paid for a stumble on Antonoglou's late equalizer.
Forward Madison (6-4-10) has lost a one-goal lead in the final moments in three of its last five league games. Toronto forced a 2-2 draw with an 86th-minute goal on Aug. 18 and North Texas scored in stoppage time for a 1-1 result on Aug. 21.
A victory Friday would have pushed Forward Madison into a tie for third place but the team instead is tied for fifth.
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
Toronto FC II 0 1 — 1
First half: FM — Sierakowski (Pérez), 41st minute.
Second half: T — Antonoglou, 89th minute.
Saves: FM (Breno) 8, T (Patterson-Sewell) 3.
Possession: FM .430, T .570. Shots-on goal: FM 10-4, T 15-9. Corner kicks: FM 2, T 9. Fouls: FM 19, T 15. Offsides: FM 2, T 1.
Yellow cards: McLaughlin, T, 27th; Sierakowski, FM, 38th; Campbell, T, 84th; Fuson, FM, 89th; Carlini, T, 90th+3.
Lineups
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Cyrus Rad, Connor Tobin, Eric Leonard; Derek Gebhard, Tyler Allen, Christian Enriquez (Michael Vang, 76th), Jesús Pérez (Gustavo Fernandes, 80th), Justin Sukow; Noah Fuson, Ryan Sierakowski.
Toronto FC II — Caleb Patterson-Sewell; Antony Curic, Kevin Politz (Rohan Goulbourne, 65th), Jon-Talen Maples; Kobe Franklin, Luca Petrasso (Kosi Thompson, 46th), Steffen Yeates (Paul Rothrock, 46th), Antonio Carlini, Dante Campbell; Julian Altobelli (Themi Antonoglou, 85th), Garrett McLaughlin (Hugo Mbongue, 85th).