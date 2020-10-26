Forward Madison FC, coach Daryl Shore part ways after seventh-place finish

Forward Madison FC will look for a new head coach and technical director after announcing Monday morning that it had parted ways with Daryl Shore.

The team, which finished in seventh place in USL League One in 2020 at 5-5-6, said it was a mutual decision with Shore, whose two-year contract was expiring.

Forward Madison said it had launched an international search for a replacement for Shore, who was the team's first coach.

This story will be updated.

