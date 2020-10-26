 Skip to main content
Forward Madison FC, coach Daryl Shore part ways after seventh-place finish
PRO SOCCER

Forward Madison FC, coach Daryl Shore part ways after seventh-place finish

Daryl Shore

Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore, left, walks to the field with assistant Neil Hlavaty before Saturday's game in Wauwatosa.

 JUSTIN NUOFFER, FORWARD MADISON FC

Forward Madison FC will look for a new head coach and technical director after announcing Monday morning that it had parted ways with Daryl Shore.

The team, which finished in seventh place in USL League One in 2020 at 5-5-6, said it was a mutual decision with Shore, whose two-year contract was expiring.

Forward Madison said it had launched an international search for a replacement for Shore, who was the team's first coach.

This story will be updated.

