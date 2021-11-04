Forward Madison FC changes 'multi-year vision', fires Carl Craig after 1 season as coach

Forward Madison FC hired coach Carl Craig in 2020 with COO Conor Caloia saying the team was not expecting an immediate reversal of fortunes.
In firing Craig on Thursday less than a year into his tenure, Caloia said a regression in on-field performance forced a move away from what he earlier called a "multi-year vision."
"Our hope and intent was that this was a long-term plan," he said. "And after evaluation, it's not working. Rather than continue on, we thought it was in the best interest of the club to make a move now."
The team dismissed Craig five days after it finished the 2021 season 8-8-12 and ninth in 12-team USL League One.
The Flamingos missed the playoffs in the pandemic-stricken 2020 season after qualifying in the inaugural 2019 campaign. The slide cost original coach Daryl Shore his job, setting Craig up to take over for 2021.
Craig was the league coach of the month for May, when the Flamingos started 3-0-1. They went 5-8-11 from there and finished second-to-last with 32 goals scored.
The team also cited the lack of offensive production when it fired Shore a year ago. But Caloia last year said Forward Madison leadership understood that the pandemic played a part in being able to stock the roster.
"Last year was challenging. We understand this year could likely be challenging," Caloia said in an interview after Craig was hired. "So this hire, this move is a multi-year vision and decision. It's not a we've-got-to-win-tomorrow type of thing.
"We understand that it's going to take us a little while to get out of this pandemic. We're taking a longer-term lens and view to this."
That didn't turn out to be the case. Caloia didn't reveal last year how long Craig's contract was for but said it was a multi-year agreement.
In an interview Thursday, Caloia said team leadership wasn't confident in its prospects for making the playoffs in 2022 if it didn't make a coaching change.
Fan reaction played a role, he said.
"As we evaluated the season and connected with our fans and what they're looking for, it's pretty clear that they want to want us to win," Caloia said. "It's been three years and one playoff appearance. I think their expectation and our expectation are better than that. And so we did have a multi-year plan but unfortunately we've had to adjust here."
The team said a search for the third coach in team history has started.
Craig was vocal at times early this season in expressing his frustration with not being able to get new players into the team on contracts.
FMFC struggled with closing out games throughout the season, with leads turning into ties that ended up costing the team a playoff spot.
"There appeared to be a disconnect between the strategy and vision and what we actually were doing on the field," Caloia said. "I think that it's important that the club establishes a clear identity of a style of play. We weren't able to do that this year. Our hope is that we can do that in 2022."