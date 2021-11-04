Forward Madison FC changes 'multi-year vision', fires Carl Craig after 1 season as coach

"We understand that it's going to take us a little while to get out of this pandemic. We're taking a longer-term lens and view to this."

That didn't turn out to be the case. Caloia didn't reveal last year how long Craig's contract was for but said it was a multi-year agreement.

In an interview Thursday, Caloia said team leadership wasn't confident in its prospects for making the playoffs in 2022 if it didn't make a coaching change.

Fan reaction played a role, he said.

"As we evaluated the season and connected with our fans and what they're looking for, it's pretty clear that they want to want us to win," Caloia said. "It's been three years and one playoff appearance. I think their expectation and our expectation are better than that. And so we did have a multi-year plan but unfortunately we've had to adjust here."

The team said a search for the third coach in team history has started.

Craig was vocal at times early this season in expressing his frustration with not being able to get new players into the team on contracts.

FMFC struggled with closing out games throughout the season, with leads turning into ties that ended up costing the team a playoff spot.