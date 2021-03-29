Forward Madison FC captain Connor Tobin adds community engagement title with team

Connor Tobin is not only returning to play a third season for Forward Madison FC, he has a new title in the team's front office.

Tobin, a defender, will be the Community Engagement Manager and lead initiatives to connect the team with fans.

He has been the Flamingos' captain since the start and has been a key part of a stingy defense.

Tobin, 34, continued his leadership off the field. He formed a group to connect fans of the team around the world.

"One of my initial attractions of coming to Madison was the idea of growing community, and it's been fascinating to be at the club and see that happen," Tobin said in a team statement. "We want to be one of the pillars of the community. We want to think about growing this club in a way that's sustainable and enduring. I want to find the people, businesses and organizations that are doing great things and to be able to approach them and say, 'We see you and we want to support you.'"

Tobin started 14 of 16 games in central defense in 2020 and will be reunited with new Forward Madison coach Carl Craig. Tobin played for Craig with Minnesota in the North American Soccer League in 2012 and 2013.