Forward Madison FC can't close out home victory again as North Texas SC scores late for draw

Forward Madison FC couldn't close out a victory for the third time in the last four home games.
On Saturday, it meant the difference between standing alone in third place and being part of a six-way tie for the spot.
Thibaut Jacquel scored on a free kick from a yard outside the penalty area in the second minute of second-half stoppage time for North Texas SC, which rallied for a 1-1 draw at Breese Stevens Field.
"Disappointing," FMFC coach Carl Craig said. "We've got to be able to get over that hump."
Forward Madison (5-3-9) lost two leads in a draw with Toronto FC II on Wednesday. It allowed an equalizing goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time against Fort Lauderdale CF on July 24.
This one had the Flamingos questioning the foul call that led to Jacquel's well-placed strike around a five-player wall. Newcomer Ryan Sierakowski, who had a dream start by scoring less than 10 minutes into his debut, was whistled for getting his leg on North Texas' Jorge Almaguer in the 90th minute.
"There was one or two earlier on that she (referee Danielle Chesky) called on me as well," Sierakowski said. "That's how it goes. They can't get it right every time. There's no VAR. It's frustrating but we can't rely on that at the end of games. We need to put them away."
Dream start to debut
Sierakowski joined the team Thursday on loan for the rest of the season from USL League One's New England Revolution II. He immediately entered the starting lineup and almost immediately got on the score sheet.
Defender Cyrus Rad delivered the ball into the penalty area, where Sierakowski got his head onto it.
Sierakowski, 24, was the 23rd pick in the 2019 MSL SuperDraft by Portland out of Michigan State. He scored twice in 15 appearances this season for New England.
He played twice at Breese for New England and was intrigued by the atmosphere.
"It felt amazing to feel that energy for me," Sierakowski said.
Starting early
Sierakowski's goal was the earliest scored by FMFC in 17 league games this season. The last time the team scored in the first 10 minutes was an Eric Leonard goal in the eighth minute of a 1-1 draw at Union Omaha on Aug. 19, 2020.
Aaron Molloy scored in the 11th minute on Wednesday.
Standings logjam
Toronto FC II, Greenville Triumph SC, New England, South Georgia Tormenta FC, North Texas and FMFC are tied for third place on 24 points after Saturday's results.
Settling for draws because of late goals by the opponent has cost the Flamingos six points in the last month.
"I think we started the game really well and showed that we can outplay them, we were on top of them," Rad said. "But then just down the stretch, the story of our season: getting unlucky the last few minutes."
Losing streak broken
North Texas (6-5-6) defeated FMFC in the last four matches between the teams entering Saturday and was 6-2 in the all-time series.
A 4-1 decision in Arlington, Texas, on July 10 is Forward Madison's largest loss in 61 USL League One contests.
Sent off
North Texas' Almaguer was shown a straight red card in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for a foul on Justin Sukow. FMFC couldn't take advantage of the extra player in the final minutes.
They're out
Jiro Barriga Toyama was expected to miss about a month with a sprained MCL. The Flamingos defender has been out for the last four league games.
Midfielders Christian Enriquez and Michael Vang and defenders Ronaldo Lomeli and Josiah Trimmingham also were among those out of the 18-player game-day roster Saturday, when the Flamingos played their third league game in eight days.
Up next
Forward Madison plays at North Carolina FC at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
North Texas SC 0 1 — 1
Forward Madison FC 1 0 — 1
First half: FM — Sierakowski (Rad), 10th minute.
Second half: NT — Jacquel, 90th+2.
Saves: NT (Sánchez) 0, FM (Breno) 2.
Possession: NT .548, FM .452. Shots-on goal: NT 8-3, FM 8-1. Corner kicks: NT 4, FM 2. Fouls: NT 14, FM 16. Offsides: NT 1, FM 1.
Yellow cards: Gomes, NT, 32nd; Sukow, FM, 32nd; Smith, NT, 67th; Molloy, FM, 83rd; Ramirez, NT, 85th; Hernandez, NT, 87th. Red cards: Almaguer, NT, 90th+3; Rayo, NT, 90th+6. Att. — 3,085.
Lineups
North Texas SC — Richard Sánchez; Collin Smith (Mark Salas, 76th), Derek Waldeck (Thibaut Jacquel, 76th), Caiser Gomes, Rio Ramirez; Michael Maldonado, Dominick Hernandez, Jorge Almaguer; Gabriel Morais (Bernard Kamungo, 65th), Gibran Rayo, Kazu (Alex Bruce, 76th).
Forward Madison FC — Phil Breno; Tyler Allen (Noah Fuson, 81st), Cyrus Rad, Connor Tobin; Derek Gebhard, Eric Leonard, Justin Sukow, Aaron Molloy, Audi Jepson; Jake Keegan (Jesús Pérez, 83rd), Ryan Sierakowski.