Forward Madison FC cancels friendly against FC Augsburg due to COVID-19 pandemic

Forward Madison FC has canceled the exhibition game it had planned against first-division German team FC Augsburg.

The friendly at Breese Stevens Field that was scheduled for May 23 won't take place during the 2020 season, but Forward Madison said in a release that the teams will attempt to find a date to play in 2021.

The start of Forward Madison's second season has been on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Flamingos were in preseason training when USL League One halted all team workouts and games.

Forward Madison originally was scheduled to open its league schedule March 28 at Richmond Kickers, with the home opener April 11 against Toronto FC II.

USL League One has extended a training moratorium three times, most recently through May 3.

