Forward Madison FC adds winger Derek Gebhard for new-look forward corps

Forward Madison FC added to its forward corps Thursday when it announced the signing of winger Derek Gebhard.

Gebhard, 25, played last season for the Charlotte Independence in the second-division USL Championship, scoring twice in 581 minutes played across 13 games.

First-year coach Carl Craig said Gebhard's slot is on the right wing but he can play any of the forward positions.

"Derek has been at a couple of highly-respected clubs and he's got bags of experience at the Championship level," Craig said in a team statement. "His ability to beat people one-on-one and his physical speed fits right in with how we're looking to play. Derek brings more forward thrust to our attack and that's an essential part of the big picture."

Before the 2020 season, Forward Madison signed striker Wojciech Wojcik to join Don Smart and Paulo Júnior up front. None of the three is expected to be back this season.