Forward Madison FC adds Jalen Crisler to defense for 2020 season

Forward Madison FC has added to its back line for 2020 with the signing Tuesday of center back Jalen Crisler.
Crisler, 25, played for Detroit City FC in the National Premier Soccer League last season.
He joins USL League One first-team player Christian Díaz among defenders signed by the Flamingos for the upcoming season.
Crisler won a spot with his play during Forward Madison's combine earlier this month.
"We feel like Jalen is a guy that's going to compete to play a lot of minutes in our defense this year," coach Daryl Shore said. "Both on and off the ball, we felt like Jalen has what we are looking for. He has good size, he's good in the air and he looks to break lines with his passing, all of which we really liked."
After playing for Gonzaga from 2013 to 2017, Crisler's pro career suffered a setback with a torn ACL before he returned for Detroit last season.
The Flamingos also have signed midfielders J.C. Banks, Brandon Eaton, Eric Leonard, Vital Nizigiyimana and Michael Vang and forwards Don Smart, Paulo Júnior, Jiro Barriga Toyama, Jamael Cox and Wojciech Wojcik.
Goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre was re-signed for 2020 but has been reported as a potential transfer target for Miami FC of USL Championship.
Forward Madison's 2020 USL League One season opens March 28 at Richmond Kickers.