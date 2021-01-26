Forward Madison FC adds Jake Keegan as striker for 2021 season

Jake Keegan scored in a game against Forward Madison FC last season. The Flamingos now hope he'll score for them in 2021.

Forward Madison announced Tuesday that it has signed Keegan, a 29-year-old striker who was a free agent after playing the last two seasons in USL League One with Greenville Triumph SC.

He's the first new addition for the 2021 season by new coach Carl Craig, who was tasked with delivering more offensive results for the team's third season.

Keegan, from Stormville, New York, scored five goals in 2020 for the league champions, adding to the nine he scored in 2019. One of his scores last season was in a Sept. 13 game against Forward Madison.

A year ago, Forward Madison added 6-foot-4 Wojciech Wojcik as its striker in hopes of opening up more offensive opportunities. He scored only three goals in 16 games.

Keegan is 5-foot-9 and also has played in Ireland's top two divisions and the North American Soccer League.