Forward Madison FC adds Jake Keegan as striker for 2021 season

Jake Keegan scored in a game against Forward Madison FC last season. The Flamingos now hope he'll score for them in 2021.
Forward Madison announced Tuesday that it has signed Keegan, a 29-year-old striker who was a free agent after playing the last two seasons in USL League One with Greenville Triumph SC.
He's the first new addition for the 2021 season by new coach Carl Craig, who was tasked with delivering more offensive results for the team's third season.
Keegan, from Stormville, New York, scored five goals in 2020 for the league champions, adding to the nine he scored in 2019. One of his scores last season was in a Sept. 13 game against Forward Madison.
A year ago, Forward Madison added 6-foot-4 Wojciech Wojcik as its striker in hopes of opening up more offensive opportunities. He scored only three goals in 16 games.
Keegan is 5-foot-9 and also has played in Ireland's top two divisions and the North American Soccer League.
"When I first came to Madison, Jake's name was up there in bright lights on the list of players who we wanted to sign," Craig said in a prepared statement. "Jake has outstanding character, is well traveled and brings a level of maturity and experience to us that's invaluable. I'm really pleased to have him on board."
Forward Madison has been among the USL League One leaders in defense over its first two seasons but has struggled to score goals. It tied for sixth among 10 teams last season with 20 goals scored, 12 of them coming in one four-game span.
"I think having expectations is good," Keegan said through the team. "If you come into a place and no one expects anything from you, it's a lot harder to have success. It's an exciting time for the club because we have a chance to re-create the on-field culture, and I hope I'm a big part of that."
Forward Madison has re-signed midfielder Michael Vang, forward Noah Fuson and defenders Josiah Trimmingham, Jiro Barriga Toyama and Gustavo Fernandes for a 2021 season that's tentatively scheduled to begin in May.