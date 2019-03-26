Forward Madison FC is bringing first-division German team Hertha Berlin to Breese Stevens Field for an exhibition game on May 24, the team announced Tuesday.
It's the third friendly against a top-level team that has announced by the team, which is in preseason training for its debut USL League One campaign.
Forward Madison also will host Minnesota United of Major League Soccer on June 25 and Queretaro of Mexico's Liga MX on July 16.
Hertha Berlin is in 10th place in the 18-team Bundesliga. It has scheduled a U.S. offseason tour that also includes a game at Minnesota United on May 22 and another in the works for Los Angeles.
FMFC plays a friendly at Marquette on Saturday in its final tune-up before the USL League One opener April 6 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.
The team hosts another exhibition against the University of Wisconsin on April 16 at Breese Stevens Field before the home opener on April 27 against Greenville Triumph SC.