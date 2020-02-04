Forward Madison FC adds former Richmond defender Eli Lockaby

Forward Madison FC added to its defense for the 2020 season Tuesday by signing Eli Lockaby, who spent last season with the Richmond Kickers.

Lockaby, 24, started 22 USL League One games for Richmond last season.

"When you have a chance to get a player of Eli's talent, you have to bring him onto your roster," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "Eli's a guy that started a lot of games in our league last year, so we thought it was important to bring someone like that in."

Lockaby joins a Flamingos defense that includes USL League One first-team player Christian Díaz, Carl Schneider and Jalen Crisler.

Lockaby played in Orlando City SC's youth program before playing collegiately for Virginia Commonwealth.

After a preseason trip to Birmingham, Alabama, Louisville, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Lockaby will have a homecoming when the Flamingos open the USL League One season March 28 at Richmond.

