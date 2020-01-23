Forward Madison FC accepts transfer bid for starting goalkeeper Brian Sylvestre

Forward Madison FC will need to find a new starting goalkeeper for the 2020 season.

The team on Thursday accepted a transfer bid from USL Championship side Miami FC for Brian Sylvestre, who played most of the minutes in Forward Madison's inaugural season.

Terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Jeff Reuter reported the fee was $20,000.

A Miami-area native, Sylvestre, 27, had five shutouts in 17 USL League One appearances and allowed just three goals in the team's last eight regular-season games.

"This was a hard decision for us to make, but at the end of the day it was in the best interest of not only the player, but of our club," Forward Madison coach Daryl Shore said. "From our end, the monetary value we received represented an opportunity we couldn't pass up. For Brian, we know he was happy here, but at the same time there's always something to be said about going home."

Ryan Coulter, who made seven league appearance as second-string goalkeeper as well as goalkeeping coach last season, won't be back with the team.

On loan from MLS' Minnesota United, Dayne St. Clair also played five games in goal for the Flamingos.

Brandon Barnes, who didn't see time in USL League One games in 2019, is likely to return to the team.

